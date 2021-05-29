Poteet (2-1) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings in a loss to Boston on Friday.

Poteet allowed a two-run double to J.D. Martinez in the third inning and a three-run home run to Alex Verdugo in the fifth. The game was called in the sixth inning due to poor weather conditions. This was the worst of Poteet's four starts -- he hadn't allowed a run in his previous 12 innings. The 26-year-old has a 2.95 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB across 21.1 innings. He lines up for a more favorable matchup in Pittsburgh next week.