Poteet (2-0) allowed three hits and struck out four over seven scoreless innings in a win over the Mets on Sunday.

The right-hander continued his strong start to his major-league career with a dominant outing Sunday. Through his first three starts, Poteet has a 1.06 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB across 17 innings. He helped his own cause Sunday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a run scored during Miami's second-inning rally. The 26-year-old hasn't guaranteed himself another turn in the rotation, but if he gets one, it'll likely be during next weekend's series against heavy-hitting Boston.