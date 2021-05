Poteet didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Phillies after tossing five scoreless innings, giving up three hits and two walks while fanning three.

Poteet has looked like a serviceable arm over his first two starts of the season, allowing just two earned runs across 10 innings and pitching at least five frames each time. It remains to be seen whether he'll remain in the rotation going forward, but he seems to have done enough to earn one more start at least.