Poteet was charged with five earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out one in two innings out of the bullpen in Saturday's 10-0 loss to the Phillies.

Poteet had been serving as a starter for Miami prior to landing on the injured list May 29 with an elbow injury, but he looks set to work out of the bullpen moving forward with Braxton Garrett and Max Meyer having seemingly settled into back-end spots in the rotation.