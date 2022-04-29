Sulser struck out two and allowed a walk across a scoreless 1.1 innings to earn the save Thursday against Washington.

Sulser entered the game with a one-run lead in the eighth inning and with runners on first and second. However, he struck out Josh Bell to end the threat and then worked around a leadoff walk in the final frame to record his first save. Anthony Bender has served as the team's primary closer this season, but he pitched on consecutive days and was likely unavailable Thursday as a result. Sulser has pitched well to begin the campaign, allowing only one earned run across 8.2 innings while maintaining an 8:4 K:BB.