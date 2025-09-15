Norby (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, per the MLB's official transaction log.

Norby will return to the major-league roster after missing the minimum 10 days while nursing a left quadriceps strain. The 25-year-old appeared in three contests with Triple-A Jacksonville during a minor-league rehab assignment, going 2-for-10 with two RBI, a run scored and four strikeouts. Norby will now return to his starting role at third base with Miami.