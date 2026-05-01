site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-connor-norby-out-of-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Marlins' Connor Norby: Out of Friday's lineup
•
1 min read
Norby is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Phillies.
Norby had started each of the previous six tilts but will get a breather in Friday's series opener. Christopher Morel will hold down first base for the Marlins.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read