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Marlins' Connor Norby: Out of Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Norby (elbow) is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in Toronto.
Norby had to be lifted from Sunday's game versus the Mets after being hit in the left elbow by a pitch. He is considered day-to-day. With Norby resting, Esteury Ruiz will draw a start for the Marlins in Monday's series opener.