Marlins' Connor Scott: Goes 13th overall to Marlins

The Marlins have selected Scott with the 13th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Scott gets unfairly compared to Kyle Tucker, largely because they are both tall, lanky outfielders (Scott is 6-foot-4, 180 pounds) who went to Plant High School in Florida. The scouting reports are a bit different, however, as Scott has plus-plus speed but currently only shows average game power. An appendix surgery, concussion and hamstring issue have limited his ability to impress evaluators this year, so there's not much of a consensus on him. He would get drafted as a pitching prospect (his fastball sits in the low-90s), but most teams prefer him as a position player. Projecting a high school hitter's hit tool is always a challenge, and Scott's injuries have compounded that issue. With a tall frame and long levers, there will likely be some holes in the swing, at least early on against pro pitching, but he should be able to grow into above-average power as he fills out. If he hits, his impact speed will make him a valued asset in dynasty leagues.