Marlins' Connor Scott: Goes 13th overall to Marlins
The Marlins have selected Scott with the 13th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Scott gets unfairly compared to Kyle Tucker, largely because they are both tall, lanky outfielders (Scott is 6-foot-4, 180 pounds) who went to Plant High School in Florida. The scouting reports are a bit different, however, as Scott has plus-plus speed but currently only shows average game power. An appendix surgery, concussion and hamstring issue have limited his ability to impress evaluators this year, so there's not much of a consensus on him. He would get drafted as a pitching prospect (his fastball sits in the low-90s), but most teams prefer him as a position player. Projecting a high school hitter's hit tool is always a challenge, and Scott's injuries have compounded that issue. With a tall frame and long levers, there will likely be some holes in the swing, at least early on against pro pitching, but he should be able to grow into above-average power as he fills out. If he hits, his impact speed will make him a valued asset in dynasty leagues.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...