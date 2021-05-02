Dickerson (groin) is starting in left field and batting cleanup Sunday against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

The 31-year-old missed the last two games after the groin issue popped up Thursday, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale. Dickerson has a .325/.402/.455 slash line with one homer, five doubles, seven RBI and 11 runs through 26 games this season.