Dickerson (personal) is starting Tuesday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
As expected, Dickerson will return to the field after spending three days on the bereavement list. He'll serve as the designated hitter against the Mets and should be available for the Marlins going forward.
More News
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: On bench Saturday•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Not starting Thursday•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Will be available Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Team's season paused•