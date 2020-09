Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs during Friday's win in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Nationals.

Dickerson went hitless in three at-bats during the first game of Friday's twin bill, but he got the Marlins off to a nice start with his home run to begin Game 2. He's now hitting .250 with seven home runs and 15 RBI this season.