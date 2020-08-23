Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday during a 5-3 win over the Nationals in the second game of a doubleheader.

His blast off rookie Wil Crow got the Marlins on the board in the third inning. Expected to help anchor the heart of the batting order for Miami this year, Dickerson has instead had a sluggish start to the season, hitting .235 with two homers and only four RBI through 17 games.