Dickerson was diagnosed with mild right groin discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Dickerson left Wednesday's game in the bottom of the fourth inning and is considered day-to-day. He'll be able to rest Thursday since the Marlins have a scheduled day off prior to Friday's series opener in Washington. If Dickerson misses any additional time, Lewis Brinson and Magneuris Sierra are candidates to take his place in the lineup.