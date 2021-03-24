Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday that Dickerson has been dealing with some shoulder soreness of late, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Miami will hold Dickerson out of Wednesday's "B" game as a result, but he could be available to serve as a designated hitter in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. Mattingly doesn't seem concerned that the shoulder issue will jeopardize Dickerson's availability for Opening Day.