Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Exits with shoulder bruise
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dickerson was removed from Sunday's game against the Nationals with a left shoulder contusion.
Dickerson went 2-for-2 with a solo homer before being replaced in the field for the fifth inning. The 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the Marlins update his status.
