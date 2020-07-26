Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Phillies.

Dickerson turned in his second multi-hit performance of the season, highlighted by his home run in the sixth inning off Nick Pivetta. He has hit third in each of the Marlins' first three games and figures to have the chance for an everyday role as a key member of the offense. Dickerson will look to keep his strong start going as the team begins a series with the Orioles on Monday.