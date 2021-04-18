Dickerson went 4-for-6 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Giants.

Dickerson was a tough out Saturday, reaching base four times via a single. In addition, Dickerson picked up his first stolen base of the season. The 31-year-old hasn't homered this year, but has 11 hits in his last four games. He is still batting .313 in 49 at-bats, making up for the lack of power with consistent contact.