Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Saturday as he helped the Marlins to a 7-3 win over the Rays.

Dickerson took Blake Snell deep to cap off a four-run fourth inning for his ballclub. The 31-year-old has homered in back-to-back games, increasing his total to six on the season, and he's hitting .225/.289/.405 across 111 at-bats in 2020.