Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Monday's 8-0 win over the Brewers.
Dickerson started the game's scoring with an RBI double in the fourth before bringing home another run in the sixth. He then went deep for a solo blast off Phil Bickford in the eighth to tack on an insurance run. It was the first homer of the year for the veteran left-hander who is now slashing .333/.375/.467 in 80 plate appearances.
More News
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Not starting Friday•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Shifts down in order•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Sitting out series finale•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Has four hits, swipes bag•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: On bench against lefty•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Reaches base three times•