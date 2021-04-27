Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Monday's 8-0 win over the Brewers.

Dickerson started the game's scoring with an RBI double in the fourth before bringing home another run in the sixth. He then went deep for a solo blast off Phil Bickford in the eighth to tack on an insurance run. It was the first homer of the year for the veteran left-hander who is now slashing .333/.375/.467 in 80 plate appearances.