Marlins' Corey Dickerson: In boot for three weeks
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dickerson (foot) will be in a walking boot for three weeks before being reevaluated, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
The timeline means Dickerson won't even be evaluated until the All-Star break. A clearer timeline for his recovery should emerge at that time.
