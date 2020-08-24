Dickerson (shoulder) is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Dickerson left Sunday's game with a left shoulder contusion, but evidently he's feeling better as manager Don Mattingly has Dickerson playing left field and batting cleanup against right-hander Austin Voth. The 31-year-old Dickerson has homered in back-to-back games and has hit safely in eight straight, raising his slash line to .257/.316/.414 through 19 games.
