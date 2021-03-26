Dickerson (shoulder) is starting in left field and batting leadoff in Friday's spring game against the Astros, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 31-year-old has been held out the past few days with a sore left shoulder, but he'll rejoin the lineup Friday. Dickerson is poised to begin the season as Miami's starter in left field and should be healthy for Opening Day.
