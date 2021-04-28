Dickerson exited Wednesday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the fourth inning with an apparent injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 31-year-old drew two walks and scored a run in his first two plate appearances Wednesday, but Dickerson and Garrett Cooper were replaced in the outfield in the bottom of the fourth inning due to apparent injuries. The nature and severity of Dickerson's injury aren't yet clear.