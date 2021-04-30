Dickerson (groin) will sit Friday against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Dickerson left Wednesday's game against the Brewers with right groin discomfort. He'll sit Friday, though he likely would have sat anyway with the left-handed Jon Lester on the mound for the Nationals. Dickerson is expected to be available off the bench, but it will be Adam Duvall in left field to open the game with Lewis Brinson starting in center.
