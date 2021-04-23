Dickerson isn't starting Friday's game against the Giants, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Dickerson had started each of the last three games and went 2-for-12 with a run and four strikeouts during that time. Adam Duvall, Lewis Brinson and Garrett Cooper will start in the outfield from left to right Friday.
