Dickerson is on the bench for Saturday's game against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

He gets a day off after going 1-for-6 with a strikeout Friday night. Dickerson's sitting is not immediately apparent to be a matchup-based decision, as the Mets have yet to announce a starting pitcher for Saturday's contest, but regardless, Adam Duvall gets the start in left field with Garrett Cooper playing right.