Dickerson isn't starting Saturday against the Rays.
Dickerson went 0-for-7 over the past two games, and he'll get a day off Saturday. Lewis Brinson will start in left field with Jon Berti starting in center field.
More News
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: In Monday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Exits with shoulder bruise•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Clubs second homer•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Back in lineup•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Placed on bereavement list•