Dickerson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles.
Dickerson went just 1-for-8 with a double, two walks and three strikeouts in three starts since the Marlins returned to play. He'll get a day off for the series finale against Baltimore with Magneuris Sierra starting in left field and batting eighth.
