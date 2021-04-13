Dickerson will sit Tuesday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Dickerson has yet to start against a southpaw this season, and that pattern will continue against Max Fried on Tuesday. Adam Duvall will slide over to left field in his absence, with Garrett Cooper starting in right.
