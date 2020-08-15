Dickerson isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta.
Dickerson has gone just 5-for-26 with three runs, one RBI and four strikeouts over the past six games, and he'll get a breather Saturday. Lewis Brinson will start in left field in Dickerson's absence.
