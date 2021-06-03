Dickerson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The lefty-hitting Dickerson will bow out of the starting nine with southpaw Tyler Anderson on the bump for Pittsburgh. The Marlins will go with a pair of righty hitters (Adam Duvall and Garrett Cooper) as their corner outfielders for the series opener at PNC Park.
