Dickerson is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
He is hitting .304 with zero home runs in eight games this month. Adam Duvall and Garrett Cooper will start in left and right field, respectively, with southpaw Madison Bumgarner starting for Arizona.
