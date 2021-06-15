Dickerson (undisclosed) is not in the lineup Monday at St. Louis.
Dickerson was removed from Sunday's matchup with Atlanta as a precaution due to an undisclosed injury, and he's on the bench Monday despite manager Don Mattingly indicating the left fielder is OK. The 32-year-old should be considered day-to-day while Magneuris Sierra receives the starting nod in left field.
