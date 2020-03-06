Dickerson has consistently hit third in the Marlins' early spring contests, a likely indication of the regular-season batting order, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

He's been slotted behind two decent OBP sources in Jonathan Villar and Brian Anderson, with Jesus Aguilar hitting cleanup behind Dickerson. The veteran outfielder was only healthy for 78 games last year, his lowest total in four seasons, but if Dickerson can stay on the field he could take a run at the career-high 76 RBI he tallied in 2014.