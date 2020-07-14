Dickerson is expected to hit third and serve as the Marlins everyday left fielder during the 2020 season.

Dickerson recorded an impressive .906 OPS in 78-injury-riddled games with the Pirates and Phillies while battling a variety of hand and foot injuries. Having signed a two-year, $17.5 million deal with Miami in the offseason, the power-hitting outfielder will look to fulfill high expectations during his 2020 campaign. Dickerson will likely be slotted behind two decent OBP sources in Jonathan Villar and Brian Anderson who should provide plenty of RBI opportunities.