Dickerson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Dickerson reached base multiple times in a game for the first time this season, also collecting his second extra-base hit of the campaign. He's sat a few times with left-handers on the mound early on, which could continue to cut into some of his playing time move forward. When in the lineup, Dickerson has served as the team's leadoff hitter.
More News
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Sits against another lefty•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Sits against southpaw•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Leading off Friday•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Set for Friday return•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Dealing with shoulder soreness•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Ready to rebound from tough 2020•