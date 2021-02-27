Dickerson feels a set of difficult circumstances off the field last season contributed to his career-worst performance at the plate, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports. "A lot of people turn on the TV and expect us to be machines," Dickerson said Friday. "They don't see what we're going through... It's just difficult."

The veteran outfielder's grandfather passed away during the regular season, while his father was also diagnosed with kidney cancer, in addition to all the turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The end result was a .402 SLG and .713 OPS for Dickerson, numbers significantly lower than the .499 and .828 marks he accumulated over the prior three seasons combined. If he can correct the flaws in his swing that crept in while his focus was understandably elsewhere, there's every reason to believe Dickerson will be able to return to his normal level of solid offensive performance.