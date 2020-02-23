Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Receives spring start in center
Dickerson (foot) is starting in center field and batting third in Sunday's Grapefruit League game versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 30-year-old missed the final three weeks of the 2019 campaign after breaking his left foot, but he joined Miami on a two-year, $17.5 million deal in December and is good to go early in spring training. Dickerson appeared in 78 games between the Pirates and Phillies last season and had a .304/.341/.565 slash line with 12 home runs and 28 doubles.
More News
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Reaches agreement with Marlins•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Shut down with fractured foot•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Remains out Sunday•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Expected back Sunday•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Remains out Saturday•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Out of Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 51-60
We're at the point of the draft where catchers might start coming off the board, but which...