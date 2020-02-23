Dickerson (foot) is starting in center field and batting third in Sunday's Grapefruit League game versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 30-year-old missed the final three weeks of the 2019 campaign after breaking his left foot, but he joined Miami on a two-year, $17.5 million deal in December and is good to go early in spring training. Dickerson appeared in 78 games between the Pirates and Phillies last season and had a .304/.341/.565 slash line with 12 home runs and 28 doubles.