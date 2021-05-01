Dickerson (groin) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Dickerson exited Wednesday's game against Milwaukee due to right groin discomfort, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight contest. Adam Duvall will start in left field while Lewis Brinson takes over in center.
