Dickerson was removed from Sunday's loss to Atlanta as a precautionary measure due to an apparent injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Dickerson left Sunday's game after he landed on first base awkwardly while running out a grounder, but manager Don Mattingly said after the contest that the left fielder is fine. He should be considered day-to-day for now.
