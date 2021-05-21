Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and three runs scored in Thursday's 6-0 win over Philadelphia.

Dickerson had a productive effort getting on base, and each time he did, he was brought home to account for half of Miami's runs. The 31-year-old outfielder has hit safely in three straight games, going 4-for-11 during this week's series versus Philadelphia. He's beginning to turn thing around after a recent skid that has seen his batting average drop from .329 to .295 in May. Overall, Dickerson has a .295/.368/.395 slash line with one home run, eight RBI, 20 runs scored and two stolen bases in 144 plate appearances.