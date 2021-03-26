Dickerson (shoulder) is expected to play Friday after resting the last few days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder has been dealing with soreness in his left shoulder since making a diving catch in Sunday's Grapefruit League game, but the issue doesn't appear to be a significant one as Dickerson played in Monday's contest before being shut down. The 31-year-old posted a career-low .402 SLG and .713 OPS in 2020, and Dickerson has yet to see his power return this spring, slashing .257/.278/.314 with zero home runs in 26 plate appearances. He's still penciled in as the starting left fielder for the Marlins, but the club has alternatives in Garrett Cooper, Jon Berti and athletic youngsters like Monte Harrison and Lewis Brinson if Dickerson's bat doesn't come around.