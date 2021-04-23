Dickerson is starting in left field and batting fifth in the Marlins' lineup Thursday against the Giants.
Dickerson has hit leadoff for the team with right-handers on the mound to this point in the season. However, even with Aaron Sanchez on the mound, Dickerson was shifted down in the order. With Jazz Chisholm getting a long look at leadoff, Dickerson could slot into the fifth spot more regularly moving forward.
