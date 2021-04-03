Dickerson remains on the bench Saturday against southpaw Rich Hill and the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins have already faced two lefties in their first three games, and Dickerson has been on the bench against both of them. That pattern seems likely to continue going forward. Lewis Brinson will handle left field Saturday.
