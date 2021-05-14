site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-corey-dickerson-sits-against-southpaw-777723 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dickerson will be on the bench against lefty Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Dickerson has started against just two of the 13 southpaws the Marlins have faced this season. Adam Duvall will be the left fielder Friday, with Garrett Cooper starting in right.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read