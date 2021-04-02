Dickerson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Dickerson led off Thursday against righty Tyler Glasnow. With lefty Ryan Yarbrough on the mound Friday, he'll hit the bench, with Adam Duvall sliding to left field and Garrett Cooper entering the lineup in right. It wouldn't be at all surprising if that platoon setup remains the default alignment for the Marlins' corner outfield throughout the year.