Dickerson is not in the lineup Friday versus the Brewers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Dickerson is 11-for-24 with eight walks over his last 10 games, but he finds himself on the bench for the second straight day Friday with lefty Brent Suter starting for Milwaukee. Adam Duvall, Magneuris Sierra and Garrett Cooper will start from left to right in the outfield for Miami.