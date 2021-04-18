Dickerson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
With the Marlins wrapping up their series with the Giants with a day game and with a southpaw (Alex Wood) on the hill for San Francisco, the lefty-hitting Dickerson will unsurprisingly bow out of the lineup. Miguel Rojas will get a turn as the Marlins' leadoff hitter while Dickerson is on the bench.
