Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.
His second-inning blast got the scoring started on the night and was one of three Marlins long balls off much-hyped rookie Alek Manoah. Dickerson's had trouble finding his power stroke this season, and while he's batting a respectable .287 through 52 games, he has only two homers and 12 RBI with a .402 SLG.
